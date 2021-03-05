Short Interest in George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Expands By 100.0%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSKIA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.68. George Risk Industries has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.