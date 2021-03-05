Short Interest in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Declines By 31.7%

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GXGX remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Friday. 645,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. GX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXGX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,116,000. Omni Partners LLP raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 252,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

