Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Decreases By 29.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,170,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,776,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,880. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 208,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

