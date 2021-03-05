Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declines By 29.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

