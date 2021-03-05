Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Expands By 91.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

WOOD opened at $83.40 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

