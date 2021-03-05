Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Grows By 56.1%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $31.14. 3,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

