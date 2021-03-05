Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Decreases By 33.7%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.2 days.

Shares of KBCSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

