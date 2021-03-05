Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Decreases By 29.6%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRYAY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.57. 4,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.