Short Interest in Lattice Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LTTC) Drops By 33.3%

Lattice Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LTTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTTC remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Lattice has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Lattice

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden.

