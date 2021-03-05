Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Grows By 67.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 28th total of 324,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LPTH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 382,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,111. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

