Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops By 41.8%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 28th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,567. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

