Short Interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Drops By 40.0%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTSL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,178. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

