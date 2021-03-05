Short Interest in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declines By 41.9%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the January 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

