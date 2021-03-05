Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Decreases By 27.5%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.40.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.