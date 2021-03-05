Short Interest in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Expands By 67.5%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the January 28th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFTW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 3,850,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

