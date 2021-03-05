Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declines By 45.1%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the January 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,343. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

