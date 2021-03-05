Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Increases By 65.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 28th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

