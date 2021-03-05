Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Expands By 90.1%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the January 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTP. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000.

RTP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 4,071,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,517. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

