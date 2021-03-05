Short Interest in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Declines By 45.0%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 28th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Romeo Power stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 10,585,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $24,661,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 43.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

