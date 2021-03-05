Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Declines By 27.4%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,243. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Aegis lifted their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

