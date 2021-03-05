Short Interest in Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Increases By 97.6%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 28th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SENY remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,006,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Sauer Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Sauer Energy Company Profile

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

