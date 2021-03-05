Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Increases By 108.3%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $180.03 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.47.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.