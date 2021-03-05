Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Declines By 33.7%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 34,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.