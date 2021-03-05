Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Declines By 25.4%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 28th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCNNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $46.47. 650,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.