Short Interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rises By 46.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.