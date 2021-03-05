ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $56,966.72 and approximately $91.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00751960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00042590 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

