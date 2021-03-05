Sigma Planning Corp Has $219,000 Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,197,000 after buying an additional 247,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

