Sigma Planning Corp Invests $225,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

