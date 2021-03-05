Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $285.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.61 and a 200-day moving average of $291.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

