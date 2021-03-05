Sigma Planning Corp Takes $232,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

