Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

LON SIG opened at GBX 402.70 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.72. Signature Aviation has a 12 month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -334.58.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

