Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Sika from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 67,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,851. Sika has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

