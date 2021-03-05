Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,702. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.