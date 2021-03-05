Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $79,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

SPG stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

