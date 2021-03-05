SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $163.27 million and $1.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00752233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00043376 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,153,005 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

