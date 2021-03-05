SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

