Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($123.40).

Sixt stock opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €100.94 and its 200 day moving average is €88.11. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €114.60 ($134.82).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

