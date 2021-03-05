Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Raised to “Buy” at Commerzbank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

