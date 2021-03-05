Sleep Country Canada’s (SCCAF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.