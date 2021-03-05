Sleep Country Canada’s (SCCAF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

