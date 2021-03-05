SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 601,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

