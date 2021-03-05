Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLRK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305. Solera National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

