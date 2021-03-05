Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,084. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.24.

SOLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

