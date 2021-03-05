South State CORP. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

South State CORP. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

