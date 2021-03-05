South State CORP. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

