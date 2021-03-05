South State CORP. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

