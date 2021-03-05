South State CORP. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

