South State CORP. Has $969,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

South State CORP. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.