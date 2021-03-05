South State CORP. Sells 1,276 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of MS opened at $81.79 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

