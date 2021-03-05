South State CORP. Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

