Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 55,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. General Motors accounts for about 1.6% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of GM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,277,756. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.